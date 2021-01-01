OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to report $3.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.80 million and the highest is $4.00 million. OneSpaWorld posted sales of $139.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 97.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $120.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.90 million to $121.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $189.13 million, with estimates ranging from $155.20 million to $216.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

OSW stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. OneSpaWorld has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $17.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $861.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.50.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

