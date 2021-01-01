Orbital Energy Group (NYSE:OEG) Shares Gap Down to $2.47

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:OEG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.47, but opened at $2.26. Orbital Energy Group shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 12,029 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81.

Orbital Energy Group (NYSE:OEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in Orbital Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orbital Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Orbital Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Orbital Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Orbital Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile (NYSE:OEG)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

