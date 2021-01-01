Orbs Price Tops $0.0126 (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Orbs token can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. Orbs has a market cap of $28.06 million and approximately $432,345.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orbs has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00031293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00128255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.61 or 0.00559916 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00158719 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00303242 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00082142 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs launched on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 tokens. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

