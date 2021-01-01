Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OEC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter worth $61,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth $130,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 279.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.74. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $19.71.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.94 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hans Dietrich Winkhaus purchased 4,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $69,928.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,816 shares in the company, valued at $128,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OEC shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

