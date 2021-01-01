Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Trading 6.5% Higher

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) traded up 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.87. 1,367,688 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 962,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $13.53 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.75 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 80.56%. The company had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

