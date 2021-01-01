Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OSTK. ValuEngine cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. TheStreet cut Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 4.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $731.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Overstock.com will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 84,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,568.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,187.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,619,000 after acquiring an additional 17,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,921,000 after acquiring an additional 274,308 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,625,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,762,000 after acquiring an additional 728,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,944,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,276,000 after acquiring an additional 300,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,027,000 after acquiring an additional 113,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

