OWNDATA Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. OWNDATA has a market cap of $448,983.33 and $12.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00037780 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001881 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00020010 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004415 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003316 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.