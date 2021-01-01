Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Stock Price Down 11%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares fell 11% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.87. 765,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,801,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Oxbridge Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter.

About Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

