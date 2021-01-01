Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) (LON:OXIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) (LON:OXIG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,415.83 ($18.50).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) stock opened at GBX 1,992 ($26.03) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.55. Oxford Instruments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 724 ($9.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,175 ($28.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,958.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,625.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L)’s payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

In other news, insider Gavin Hill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,965 ($25.67), for a total transaction of £108,075 ($141,200.68).

Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

