Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,696,000 after acquiring an additional 242,871 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 121.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 17.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $77.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.94. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,496 shares of company stock valued at $28,082,897 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

