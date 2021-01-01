Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (PHI.L) (LON:PHI) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (PHI.L) (LON:PHI) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 764 ($9.98) and last traded at GBX 762 ($9.96). Approximately 121,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 268,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 754 ($9.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 714.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 594.70. The firm has a market cap of £462.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21.

In other news, insider Richard Frank Studwell bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.75) per share, with a total value of £6,700 ($8,753.59).

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

