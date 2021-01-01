Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Down 7.7%

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) shares dropped 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 5,373,418 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 2,135,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

PTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of ($0.29) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 12.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,109,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 774,329 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 32.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,519,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 611,366 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 130.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 778,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 4,864.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,079,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

