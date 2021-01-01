Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Down 7.7%

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) shares dropped 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 5,373,418 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 2,135,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.
PTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.
Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of ($0.29) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.
About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
