Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $419.00 at BTIG Research

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $370.00 to $419.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PANW. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $334.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $318.71.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $355.39 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $375.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of -129.23 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $2,672,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,784,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.88, for a total transaction of $341,578.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 103,637 shares in the company, valued at $25,689,539.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,634 shares of company stock valued at $31,901,933 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $434,521,000 after buying an additional 343,350 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 865,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $211,816,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $172,145,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,556,000 after purchasing an additional 153,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 540,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $124,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

