Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.44

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.44 and traded as high as $17.85. Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) shares last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 175,425 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXT. CIBC lifted their price objective on Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$178.80 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc. will post 1.3370222 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) news, Senior Officer Leo Nicholas Distefano sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.38, for a total transaction of C$575,401.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,645,272.90. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 20,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.61, for a total value of C$401,789.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,886,777.07.

About Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

