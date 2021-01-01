Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.32

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and traded as high as $14.36. Parsley Energy shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 2,946,735 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PE shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $447.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.61 million. Analysts expect that Parsley Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PE. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,157,523 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $235,474,000 after buying an additional 14,976,772 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,007,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 1,196.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

