Parsley Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 5,569 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 684% compared to the average volume of 710 call options.

Shares of PE opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Parsley Energy has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. The firm had revenue of $447.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 177.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 720,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 461,444 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

PE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice cut Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. US Capital Advisors cut Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

