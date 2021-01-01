Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives $23.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on PASG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 price target on the stock.

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PASG. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Passage Bio by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $4,609,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the second quarter worth $1,134,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

