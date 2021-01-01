Patientory (PTOY) Market Cap Tops $558,091.25

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Patientory token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Patientory has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. Patientory has a total market cap of $558,091.25 and $16,445.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00042031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.00298435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017062 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00026101 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $600.09 or 0.02045578 BTC.

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

