PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 246.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PaySign were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of PaySign by 36.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PaySign by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 13,266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PaySign by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PaySign by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69. PaySign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $231.28 million, a P/E ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.36.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of ($0.15) million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

PAYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.75 to $3.30 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

