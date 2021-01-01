Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 40,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 320,269.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,138,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 5,137,129 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 902,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,671,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 30,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 23,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of PGC opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $430.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director F Duffield Meyercord bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,182 shares in the company, valued at $37,203.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy E. Doyle purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $82,282.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,000 shares of company stock worth $103,650 over the last ninety days. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

