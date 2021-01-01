Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.06 Million

Brokerages forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will post sales of $81.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.50 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $379.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $449.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $443.72 million to $452.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $684.20 million, with estimates ranging from $643.80 million to $724.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $76.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.19 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

PEB traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 646,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 22,487 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $471,777.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 101.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

See Also: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.