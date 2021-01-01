PeepCoin Trading Up 957.4% Over Last Week (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 4,259.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. One PeepCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade and C-Patex. PeepCoin has a market cap of $10.32 million and approximately $28.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PeepCoin has traded up 957.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000287 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About PeepCoin

PCN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 181,447,556,210 coins and its circulating supply is 142,247,556,210 coins. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, C-Patex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

