PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER) Shares Down 5.7%

PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER) shares dropped 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 9,763 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 2,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.

About PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER)

PeerStream, Inc builds decentralized technologies for multimedia social apps and business communication solutions worldwide. It develops PeerStream Protocol, a decentralized multimedia content delivery solution building on blockchain technology. The company offers social video applications, such as Paltalk, a real-time and interactive social networking applications provider; Camfrog, a cross-platform video chat community; and Backchannel, a blockchain-based secure video messaging app.

