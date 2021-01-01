PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.71 Million

Equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) will announce sales of $21.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.26 million to $22.16 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted sales of $24.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year sales of $88.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.82 million to $91.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $90.80 million, with estimates ranging from $84.72 million to $96.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $187,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $79,374.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 49.6% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFLT opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.25 million, a P/E ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 1.76.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

