Pentwater Capital Management LP Increases Position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,756,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 356,000 shares during the period. Turquoise Hill Resources makes up about 2.0% of Pentwater Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned about 0.92% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $156,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 24,706 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,293,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRQ opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.62. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.98.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $264.52 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 38.73% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRQ. Scotiabank upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

