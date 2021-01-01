Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) (LON:PGH) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $206.70

Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) (LON:PGH) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.70 and traded as low as $200.00. Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) shares last traded at $208.90, with a volume of 29,557 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £64.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 206.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 258.

In related news, insider Deborah Rees acquired 4,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £9,989.82 ($13,051.76). Also, insider Sarah Mace acquired 9,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £19,969.11 ($26,089.77).

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other segments. The company offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans.

