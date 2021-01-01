PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.25

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $15.00. PetVivo shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 327 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25.

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.

