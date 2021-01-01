Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives $4.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.11.

Several brokerages have commented on PEYUF. CIBC raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of PEYUF opened at $2.30 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

