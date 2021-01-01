Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Earns Neutral Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.87.

PFE stock opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,779 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 613,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,944,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,255,000 after purchasing an additional 440,444 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

