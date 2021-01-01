PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Trading 7.4% Higher

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) shares traded up 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.50. 517,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 449,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $98.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.09). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 124.88% and a negative net margin of 2,310.60%. Analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 38,976 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $542,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 42,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

