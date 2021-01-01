Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) (LON:PGR) Shares Gap Down to $4.84

Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) (LON:PGR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.84, but opened at $4.52. Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 40,000 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.17. The company has a market cap of £137.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97.

Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) Company Profile (LON:PGR)

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

