Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Trading 25.9% Higher

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares traded up 25.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.36. 20,425,248 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 501% from the average session volume of 3,400,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 14.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHUN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Phunware by 6,293.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phunware by 71.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.
About Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)
Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.
