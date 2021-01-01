Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Trading 25.9% Higher

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares traded up 25.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.36. 20,425,248 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 501% from the average session volume of 3,400,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 14.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 104.60% and a negative return on equity of 445.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHUN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Phunware by 6,293.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phunware by 71.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

