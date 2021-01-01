Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $19.61 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at about $4,659,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 32.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 51,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 345,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.