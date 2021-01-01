Pillar (PLR) Price Up 17.9% Over Last 7 Days

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and $9,493.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00040745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00299853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017170 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00027689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.73 or 0.01976463 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar (PLR) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

