PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.46

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and traded as high as $17.87. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 216,904 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 456.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.