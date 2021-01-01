Piper Sandler Lowers Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Price Target to $25.50

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $26.50 to $25.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Premier Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

NASDAQ PFC opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07. Premier Financial has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $32.39.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.87 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Premier Financial will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

