PIVX Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $21.04 million and $210,144.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001106 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PIVX has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00021766 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002167 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00030687 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 64,983,503 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.