PlayGame 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $145.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 63.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. During the last week, PlayGame has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One PlayGame token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). PlayGame has a market cap of $47,622.20 and $145.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00028941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00130641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.31 or 0.00562383 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00169833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00301840 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00050055 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

