Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Receives $9.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited purchased 20,000 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,077,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,552,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 562.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 716.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 49.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,743,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 575,002 shares during the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PSTI traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.07. 369,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,860. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. Pluristem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.