Polkadot Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.77 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Polkadot has traded 80.5% higher against the US dollar. Polkadot has a market cap of $8.25 billion and $2.77 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for about $9.22 or 0.00031834 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadot alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00128341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.33 or 0.00563896 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00158826 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00307766 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00084397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00049211 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s total supply is 1,029,218,276 coins and its circulating supply is 895,184,286 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network

Buying and Selling Polkadot

Polkadot can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.