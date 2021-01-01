Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.28

Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$32.28 and last traded at C$32.28, with a volume of 12386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.18.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market cap of C$916.23 million and a P/E ratio of 35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.24.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$116.64 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total transaction of C$165,440.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$461,229.12. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.63 per share, with a total value of C$54,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$54,450. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $663,816.

About Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

