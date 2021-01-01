PolyMet Mining Corp. (POM.TO) (TSE:POM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.69

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

PolyMet Mining Corp. (POM.TO) (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and traded as high as $4.73. PolyMet Mining Corp. (POM.TO) shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 4,528 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$428.98 million and a PE ratio of -6.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (POM.TO) (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that PolyMet Mining Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PolyMet Mining Corp. (POM.TO) (TSE:POM)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

