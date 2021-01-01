PolyMet Mining Corp. (POM.TO) (TSE:POM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.69

PolyMet Mining Corp. (POM.TO) (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and traded as high as $4.73. PolyMet Mining Corp. (POM.TO) shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 4,528 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$428.98 million and a PE ratio of -6.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (POM.TO) (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that PolyMet Mining Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

