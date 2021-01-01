PotCoin (POT) Trading Up 39.1% Over Last Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $3,649.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 39.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,247.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $743.97 or 0.02543694 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.00448045 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.44 or 0.01194753 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.19 or 0.00547712 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.00222391 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00019844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,387,609 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

PotCoin Coin Trading

