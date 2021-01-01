Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of POWL stock opened at $29.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.33. Powell Industries has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $49.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Powell Industries by 93.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Powell Industries by 277.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Powell Industries by 127.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

