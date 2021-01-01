PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

PRA Group stock opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.44. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.25 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PRA Group will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PRA Group news, insider Martin Sjolund sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $70,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $107,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,705 shares in the company, valued at $932,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,073 shares of company stock valued at $311,015. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 82.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 45,759 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,117,000. Voce Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 93.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares during the period.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

