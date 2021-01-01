Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Preferred Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Preferred Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Preferred Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.50.

PFBC stock opened at $50.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34. The company has a market capitalization of $759.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 39.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

