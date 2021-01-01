Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) (LON:PFD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.49

Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) (LON:PFD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $87.49 and traded as high as $101.80. Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) shares last traded at $100.20, with a volume of 596,549 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £854.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 93.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 87.49.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

