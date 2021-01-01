Premier Investments Limited (PMV.AX) (ASX:PMV) Plans $0.36 Final Dividend

Premier Investments Limited (PMV.AX) (ASX:PMV) declared a final dividend on Friday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$15.49.
About Premier Investments Limited (PMV.AX)
Featured Article: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Investments Limited (PMV.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Investments Limited (PMV.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.