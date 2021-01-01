Premier Investments Limited (PMV.AX) (ASX:PMV) Plans $0.36 Final Dividend

Premier Investments Limited (PMV.AX) (ASX:PMV) declared a final dividend on Friday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$15.49.

Premier Investments Limited (PMV.AX)

Premier Investments Limited operates various specialty retail fashion chains in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Retail and Investment. The company offers casual wear, women's wear, and non-apparel products. It has a portfolio of retail brands consisting of Just Jeans, Jay Jays, Jacqui E, Portmans, Dotti, Peter Alexander, and Smiggle.

