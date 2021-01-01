Pretium Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 7,285 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 530% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,156 call options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PVG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of PVG stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.32 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 11.55%. Pretium Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 643,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 363,682 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Pretium Resources by 32.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 469,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 114,895 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 2,225.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 190,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 181,851 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.