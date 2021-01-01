Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $489.91 Million

Equities analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to post sales of $489.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $494.00 million and the lowest is $484.08 million. Primo Water reported sales of $600.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $517.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.22 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 5.32%.

PRMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upgraded Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Primo Water stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.44. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $16.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

